CSX freight train derails in Kentucky, officials say no hazardous materials involved

GLENDALE, Ky. — A CSX freight train derailed in Kentucky Thursday afternoon, the transportation company said in a statement.

CSX said the train went into emergency while trying to avoid a crash with a semi-truck and trailer stuck on the tracks in Hardin County. Officials said 21 railcars derailed near the crossing at Hodgenville Road in Glendale, Ky.

One of the railcars hit an occupied vehicle near the crossing. CSX said the occupants have non-life-threatening injuries.

No crew members on the train are injured and CSX said there is no hazardous materials involved in the crash.

"We appreciate the swift response of Hardin County first responders," CSX said in its statement. "CSX crews are on site working closely with local emergency responders to assess the situation and develop recovery efforts. The safety of our employees and the community are our top priority as we work to restore the area."

Hardin County Schools said on social media the train derailment did delay drop-off times for students who take the bus home.

WHAS11 in Louisville reported Kentucky State Police are investigating the derailment.