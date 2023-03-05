Train derailment near Clark County Fairgrounds: Residents asked to shelter in place

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Residents within 1,000 feet of Saturday’s train derailment at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park in Clark County are being asked to shelter in place “out of an abundance of caution,” per the Clark County Emergency Management Agency.

Residents who need to travel to Ohio 41 are also being asked to find alternate routes. Power outages are also being reported in the area due to downed power lines.

A train derailed in Clark County Saturday afternoon sending between 20 and 30 cars off the tracks, according of emergency officials at the scene.

The derailment occurred at 4:57 p.m. on State Route-4, between I-70 and Bird Road, according to Sgt. David Slanker of the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“We don’t know,” Slanker said, when asked whether the train has tanker cars. “There are a lot of cars that are derailed and we’re investigating right now to determine what they contain, and if any are leaking.”

No injuries were reported.

There is no estimate as to how long the route will be closed and motorists have been instructed to reroute.

There is also no notice of hazards to the community at the moment, Slanker said. Hazmat crews are on site.

The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, Springfield Township Fire Department, Springfield Police Division and other crews are on scene.

The train is reportedly owned by Norfolk Southern, which caused the train derailment last month on Feb. 3 in East Palestine. During the Feb. 3 derailment, about 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash in East Palestine, according to rail operator Norfolk Southern and the National Transportation Safety Board. Vinyl chloride was slowly released into the air at that time from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.

We are working to get more information and will update this story as additional details become available.