Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 airlifted to hospital after shooting in Brown County

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead and two others were airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Brown County, the sheriff said Wednesday night.

Sheriff Gordon Ellis said deputies received a report just before 6:30 p.m. of an active shooter at a home on Wahlburg East Road in Georgetown. Georgetown police were first to arrive, followed by Brown County deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

When they entered the home, officials found 81-year-old Ralph Neff Sr. dead with a gunshot wound to the head. His wife, 77-year-old Margaret Neff, had been shot multiple times and another person, 30-year-old Zachary Neff, had been shot once.

Margaret and Zachary Neff were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no information on their current status, Ellis said.

Ralph and Margaret Neff's grandson, 24-year-old Noah Clifton, was at the scene and taken into custody by deputies. Ellis said Clifton is the main suspect in the case.

Police have recovered a firearm from the scene.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.