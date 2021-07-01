Police announce charges in connection with woman's body found in Brown County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Miami Township (Clermont County) police have charged four people in connection with the discovery of a woman's body in Fayetteville earlier this week.

James J. Thompson, 36, of Milford; Jeffrey C. Payne, 45, of Goshen; Charles Andre Lykins, 43, of Goshen; and Michael A. Young, 46, of Goshen all face tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges in Clermont County court, Miami Township police announced Thursday. Thompson also faces charges of permitting drug abuse.

The four men are accused of participating in disposing the body of a deceased person. It is also alleged that Philpot's cell phone was destroyed in an attempt to conceal her whereabouts.

In a Facebook post, authorities said officers found 26-year-old Amanda Philpot of Goshen, Ohio, in a wooded area. Investigators determined Philpot had died 11 days earlier at a residence on Woodspoint Drive.

The agency went on to detail the charges against the four individuals.

All but one of the suspects were being held in the Clermont County jail Thursday afternoon. Police were still searching for Jeffrey C. Payne.

Officials were still investigating the cause of Philpot's death.