FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Miami Township (Clermont County) Police are investigating a woman’s body found in Brown County.

Brown County Dispatch said authorities found a body on Evans Road in Fayetteville around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

No information has been released about how long the woman’s body had been there or if she was transported to the area from another crime scene.

A cause of death for the woman has also not been released.