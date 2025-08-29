OSHP: Passenger dead, two others hospitalized after driver rear-ended semi in Brown County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a driver rear-ended a semi truck in Brown County early Friday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened at around 6:40 a.m. on SR-32 in Brown County, near Washington Township.

The early investigation shows that a 46-year-old man was driving a 2006 Chevy Impala behind a tractor-trailer driven by a 75-year-old man, OSHP said. Both vehicles were in the northbound, left lane, according to troopers.

The man driving the Chevy then hit the back of the tractor-trailer and traveled partially under the trailer, OSHP said.

The driver of the Chevy was trapped inside after the crash and had to be extricated; he was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by a medical helicopter with what OSHP called "serious, non-life-threatening injuries."

A passenger in the Chevy, identified by OSHP as 57-year-old Lawrence Allen, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi truck was driven to Mercy Health in Mt. Orab with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by OSHP, the agency said. Officials have not said whether any charges will be filed as a result of the crash.