OSHP: Man dead after hit-and-run in Brown County

RUSSELLVILLE, Ohio — A man has died from injuries he sustained after he was hit by a driver who left the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said 22-year-old Caleb Holbert was hit "sometime earlier this morning," October 24.

Holbert was found unresponsive partially in the roadway along SR-125 near Russellville Friday morning. OSHP said their preliminary investigation has determined he was hit by an unidentified driver; A Ford vehicle part was located at the scene, so OSHP said it's possible the driver was in a vehicle of that make.

Holbert died from his injuries at the scene.

State Route 125 has been closed since OSHP's investigation began early Friday morning. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact OSHP's Georgetown post at 513.378.6191.