OSHP: 1 dead and another hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash in Brown County

Eastbound lanes of SR-32 in Brown County were closed Tuesday morning after a multiple vehicle crash killing one person.
MT. ORAB, Ohio — A person has died after a multiple-vehicle crash in Brown County, according to the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the call of a three-vehicle crash on Ohio State Route 32, just beyond Dela Palma Road, came in just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

All eastbound of SR-32 were closed while crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

OSHP said one person died. Another person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Hospital. The condition of the person hospitalized is unknown.

According to OSHP, SR-32 reopened after 8 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

