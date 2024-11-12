Watch Now
OSHP: 1 dead after head-on collision in Brown County

RUSSELLVILLE, Ohio — One person is dead after a head-on collision in Russellville Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said 42-year-old Seth Jones of Ripley was driving his 2017 Chevy Spark southbound on U.S. 62 at around 10 a.m. when he attempted to swerve around a USPS vehicle delivering mail, crossing the center line and hitting a 2015 Kenwood T800 traveling northbound head-on.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The other driver was not injured.

OSHP's Georgetown Post is investigating the crash.

