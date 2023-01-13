OSHP: 1 dead after crash in Brown County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 61-year-old man is dead after a crash in Brown County Thursday evening.

In a release, Ohio State Highway Patrol said Claude E. Wright of Amelia was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of State Route 32 and Steinman Road in Washington Township.

A preliminary investigation found that Wright failed to stop at a stop sign while driving his Toyota Corolla north on Steinman Road at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. His car was hit by a Prius traveling eastbound on S.R. 32. The Corolla, OSHP said, then traveled off the side of the road.

A 62-year-old passenger in Wright's car was taken to UC Medical Center with what officials called serious injuries. Neither Wright nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Prius had minor injuries, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP's Georgetown post.

