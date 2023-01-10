Clermont County high schooler dies from 'cardiac arrest activity'

MT. ORAB, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy has died after suffering "cardiac arrest activity" Tuesday morning, according to Raegan White, superintendent of Western Brown Local Schools.

A statement from White said Blaze Jacobs, a junior at Western Brown High School, was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Tuesday morning.

A GoFundMe account set up by people who said they're friends of the Jacobs family said the teen had a medical emergency during school and was rushed to the hospital "along with getting CPR for over an hour."

The school district has already brought in support for students and staff at Western Brown High School and said additional counselors will be on-site again Wednesday.

"Blaze was a very large part of our school community and one of WB's biggest fans so we know this is going to be a struggle for everyone in our school family," read White's statement.