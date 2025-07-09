How a fun game at one Ohio bar turned into a region-wide phenomenon with a $1.3 million jackpot

RIPLEY, Ohio — Thousands are anxiously waiting to learn if they'll be $1.3 million richer after tonight's final Queen of Hearts drawing at Brookies Bar in Ripley.

What started out as a friendly bar game quickly evolved into a region-wide phenomenon that could turn someone into a millionaire.

"I mean, everyone wants to win, and a lot of them already have the money spent," said Deanna Cooper, who has been working ticket sales for months. "They're just happy."

Patrons buy a ticket, and on that ticket, write their name, phone number and the number of one of the cards on their display board. The bar then randomly picks a ticket and turns over the card with the number corresponding to the ticket. If that card is the Queen of Hearts, the person who owns the ticket wins.

There are four cards that haven't been turned over yet, and the Queen of Hearts has to be under one of them.

"It takes one ticket to win," one patron, Cheryl Saylor, told us. "It could be mine, you never know."

Saylor has been buying $40 worth of tickets each week for months.

She's among thousands who have been standing in line for hours every day this week after learning the drawing would be over $1 million.

"We went, 'Oh no,'" Saylor said. "It's great, but at the same time, we didn't have to deal with all these people, you know. It was just like a nice little party on the streets."

Kallie Thatcher and Sandy Bonar were prepared with lawn chairs and water in hand to stay hydrated.

"We were No. 3 and No. 4 in line," Thatcher said. "There was only two people ahead of us, but it's been really nice because everybody has gotten along and it's a good community."

We asked people what they would do if they became the lucky winner. There were a lot of mixed answers from helping their families to taking care of those in need.

The demand for ticket sales was so high on Monday that Brookies was forced to shut down ticket sales. Now that they are back on, Cooper said they are drawing until there is one lucky winner tonight.

"Good luck to everyone, as long as it goes to someone in need," Thatcher said.

The drawing starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. You must be present when your ticket is pulled to get the full winnings. If you are not present, then you will only get half of the winnings.