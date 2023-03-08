Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBrown County

Actions

Reports: Body connected to Columbus murder case found at Rumpke landfill in Brown County

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
RumpkeTrucks.jpeg
Posted at 1:24 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 13:43:37-05

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A body was found at a Brown County Rumpke landfill Wednesday afternoon, according to local media in Columbus.

The body is connected to a homicide case currently being investigated by Columbus police, ABC affiliate WSYX reports.

The identity of the person found has not been released.

The details surrounding the Columbus murder investigation are unclear at this time.

The Rumpke landfill is located on Beyers Road in Georgetown.

WCPO 9 has a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story with more.

READ MORE:
Boone County Sheriff’s Office IDs man they say killed teen in 1976
Cincinnati police make second arrest after fatal shooting in North Fairmount
Cincinnati Public Schools will launch new threat assessment team

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Wild cat found in Cincinnati neighborhood tested positive for cocaine Little Miami Middle School student arrested for ammunition, making threats Police presence at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools after threats

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.