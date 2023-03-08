Reports: Body connected to Columbus murder case found at Rumpke landfill in Brown County

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A body was found at a Brown County Rumpke landfill Wednesday afternoon, according to local media in Columbus.

The body is connected to a homicide case currently being investigated by Columbus police, ABC affiliate WSYX reports.

The identity of the person found has not been released.

The details surrounding the Columbus murder investigation are unclear at this time.

The Rumpke landfill is located on Beyers Road in Georgetown.

WCPO 9 has a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story with more.

