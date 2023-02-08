59-year-old woman dies just over a week after Brown County crash

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 59-year-old woman has died just over a week after a Brown County crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

On Jan. 31 around 5:19 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Corolla northbound on Free Soil Road near U.S. 52 in Pleasant Township. The woman then drove left of center where she struck a Chrysler that was being driven southbound by 59-year-old Pamela L. Meece. Meece also had an 87-year-old passenger in the Chrysler, OSHP said.

After the crash, Meece was transported by Air Care to UC Medical Center with serious injuries. On Feb. 6, Meece was pronounced dead due to her injuries, OSHP said.

The 29-year-old driver and 87-year-old passenger were also transported to UC Medical Center with serious injuries. OSHP didn't specify what their current conditions are.

OSHP said this crash remains under investigation by its Georgetown Post.

READ MORE:

Historic Underground Railroad site may become part of National Park Service

Police in rural Ohio towns struggle with surge in mental health crises

Ripley man wakes up from medically induced coma after being stung by a swarm of bees 'thousands' of times