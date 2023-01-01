Historic Underground Railroad site may become part of National Park Service

RIPLEY, Ohio — The home of a formerly enslaved Ohioan and a stop on the Underground Railroad is now under consideration to be added to the National Park Service (NPS).

Part of the 2023 Omnibus Spending Package signed by President Biden on Thursday contained legislation requiring the NPS to conduct a special resource study to help determine the feasibility of adding the John P. Parker house in Ripley to the NPS.

The Parker House served as important stop on the Underground Railroad and has operated under the John P. Parker Historical Society since 1996.

John P. Parker was born into slavery in 1827. Initially living in Norfolk, Virginia, Parker was bought and sold multiple times before securing his freedom in 1845. Following his liberation, Parker moved to Cincinnati and ultimately settled in the Village of Ripley in Brown County. Parker went on to own and operate a successful metal foundry, becoming one of the first African Americans to receive patents for his inventions.

In addition to his successful business, Parker became an active member of the Underground Railroad. Historical records attribute Parker with helping secure the freedom of hundreds of enslaved African Americans.

Parker also worked with noted abolitionist John Rankin; together they supported an active abolitionist movement along the Ohio River.

Being part of the Underground Railroad was a dangerous endeavor. "There are no pictures of John Parker," said Parker House docent Dewey Scott. "He was afraid he would wind up on a wanted poster. We have pictures of his children, but not of his wife or of him. We would love to have one."

A bipartisan commission compromised of U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) and U.S. Representatives Joyce Beatty (D-OH-3) were responsible for introducing the Parker House legislation.

“John P. Parker was not only a successful businessman, but a champion in the abolitionist movement,” said Senator Brown. “As a former enslaved African American, he risked his life to help others secure their freedom. Adding this home into the National Park System is an appropriate honor for this heroic, selfless, and trailblazing American. John. P. Parker is an example of the best of Ohio, and I look forward to the president signing this legislation into law.”

Rep. Beatty said “John P. Parker was a hero who dedicated himself to the cause of freedom and equality for all. I have worked on this legislation for many years and am thrilled that Congress has finally passed our legislation to consider adding his residence and station on the Underground Railroad as a unit of the National Parks System. We must never forget the many courageous Americans – those like John Parker, who fought tirelessly to end the horrors and agony of slavery.”

“John P. Parker is an American hero – an inventor, entrepreneur, abolitionist, and former slave who risked his life to help hundreds of others gain freedom through the underground railroad,” said Senator Portman.

“John P. Parker was a great Ohioan who played a pivotal role in America’s abolitionist movement, first freeing himself and then dedicating a life to shepherding enslaved people on their journey to freedom along the Underground Railroad,” said Rep. Wenstrup.

"I along with the Board of Trustees of the John P. Parker Historical Society, Inc. applaud the work of Senator Brown, Senator Portman and Congressman Brad Wenstrup and their staff members who worked together tirelessly in recognizing the importance of John P. Parker as an American Hero and getting legislation conducted recognizing the importance that could lead to the Parker Site in Ripley, Ohio becoming a part of the National Park Service," said Carol Stivers, President of the John P. Parker Historical Society, Inc.

In 1997 the Parker House was dedicated as a National Historic Landmark by the NPS. Being officially added to the roster of NPS parks would mean major changes for this piece of Ohio history.

“Being added to the NPS will essentially protect it forever and provide access to resources for preservation and educational activities,” a representative for Sen. Brown stated in an email to WCPO. “He looks forward to the day that the house is added as a part of the national park system which would protect it and provide resources to help educate the public about John P. Parker’s contributions.”