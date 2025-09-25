Brewery District looks to bring American Museum of Brewing to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati, a city with a rich beer history and dozens of local breweries, may soon be home to a museum dedicated to American brewing.

The Brewery District Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation announced plans to bring The American Museum of Brewing to Cincinnati. The group said the museum would showcase the origins of brewing in America and detail how it has progressed since the country's earliest days.

A nonprofit dedicated to promoting and preserving the region's brewing culture, the Brewery District already leads the Brewing Heritage Trail, which focuses solely on Cincinnati's brewing history. The impact brewing has had on this city, the group says, is exactly why the Queen City is "the perfect home" for the museum.

"Cincinnati is a living testament to the brewing boomtown that helped shape American culture," the Brewery District said on its website. "This museum will honor that legacy, providing a world-class institution dedicated to the craft, the people and the history that made it all possible."

Council member Mark Jeffreys praised the efforts on social media, saying he believes the museum will "no doubt become a Top 5 destination for tourists once it launches in a few years."

To give residents a sneak peek of what they hope to do with the museum, the group is hosting a free pop-up exhibit, "Tapping into Tradition: How Immigrant Labor & Innovation Created a Brewing Boomtown." The exhibit, taking place Oct. 9-12 in the lagering cellars at the Jackson Brewery in Over-the-Rhine, will focus on immigrant labor and innovation during Cincinnati's brewing boom.

At this time, the Brewery District has not given a timeline for its museum efforts. You can learn more about the announcement here.