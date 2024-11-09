Man claims innocence in jail interview after murder indictment in connection to woman dead in trash can

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — From the Butler County Jail, accused killer Brandon Davis pleaded his innocence in an extensive interview.

Davis is facing the death penalty in connection with the death of Asiah Slone whose badly decomposed body was found in a trash can more than a month after she went missing in early June.

A judge ordered Davis held on $1 million bond after his indictment on charges including aggravated murder and kidnapping.

Davis called WCPO after his legal team shared "discovery" evidence with him.

"This is the only way I can get the story out there," he said.

Middletown police said Davis shot Slone in the head before directing another man, Perry Hart, to take the gun and shoot her as well.

I asked Davis a series of questions about Slone's death, Davis's potential involvement, his potential innocence, and whether he plans to fight the case despite the risk of capital punishment.

Q: "What happened the night Asiah died?"

A: "To tell you the truth, I don't know. I wasn't there."

Davis claimed the evidence his legal team shared with him included no physical evidence, such as fingerprints or DNA, at the scene of the crime linking him to the case.

In our interview, Davis refuted claims from prosecutors that he'd confessed to shooting Slone in an interview with Middletown police investigators.

Q: "You said detectives were basically making stuff up. Why should anyone believe you at this point?"

A: "Why should, you know, in a murder case, DNA plays a major role in a murder case. Big factor. Especially with someone claiming that you had the weapon before them."

Despite no clear time of death being released by detectives, Davis claimed to have an alibi for her killing.

His indictment marks the window of her killing as any time between June 1 and June 9.

Davis said he was at the Curtis Street Apartments or nearby, saying he's always there, but he admitted no surveillance footage would exist backing that alibi up.

He said he's been digging for gemstones at a nearby rail property and told us he believes that's why detectives began looking at him as a suspect in Slone's death.

Q: "Brandon, I've got to say, I think people at home are going to find it very hard to believe that Middletown police are targeting you because you're digging for gems on railroad property."

A: "See, you're missing the bigger picture. That's small. I wouldn't even care if it wasn't about that."

Davis laid all the blame for Slone's death on Hart.

Hart was also facing aggravated murder charges in connection with her death.

Davis said he'd force a trial to prove his innocence despite the risk of capital punishment.

Q: "Is there any consideration in your mind to pleading to this case simply to avoid the death penalty?"

A: "Heck no. I would rather die on my feet than die on my knees. You feel me? I know I'm innocent for this."

Middletown police declined to comment on Perry's claims.

A department representative referred all inquiries to the Butler County prosecutor as the case remains open.

Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said stories like this one put the prosecutor's office at a disadvantage as he feels an ethical obligation not to comment on cases until they've concluded.

He did, however, say the prosecution against Davis was "full steam ahead" and added that he would be in court personally to prosecute if the case went to trial.