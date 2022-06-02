Bowling program funded by police asset forfeiture aims to help kids keep busy this summer

CINCINNATI — If Dallas Hankerson wasn’t at Madison Bowling this summer, he would be doing something far less productive.

“Most likely do TikToks, play Fortnite,” Dallas said.

But now if he keeps up with his hobby of six years, he could be a bit better at bowling. On Wednesday, he watched a more advanced high school bowler, in awe of his skills. Dallas was a bit self-deprecating.

“I feel trash. I mean, that way he throws that bowling ball, it spins,” Dallas said. “I don't know how he [does] it.”

This summer, The Star Chapter Foundation is hosting campers every Friday through August 12 at Madison Bowling through their Rising Star Youth Bowling Program. The foundation is a 501c(3) run by the Beta Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated.

Dallas is one of the 50 children they’re teaching to bowl.

“There were people that invested in me as a kid, and it's just me doing my duty to invest in the next generation,” the program’s director Anthony Mitchell said.

Mitchell tells us the program filled up quicker than anticipated, but he doesn’t want to turn kids away from what could be a summer safe haven.

“We were only budgeted for 50 kids. As of right now, I got 25 on the waiting list. I have a total of 75 kids. We need your help,” Mitchell said.

People like David Kreuger who owns Dave’s World of Bowling answered the call.

“He came to me with the idea for the, kids, I thought fantastic,” Kreuger said.

He’ll be fitting each child with their own bowling ball to keep .

“[It] will be fitted to their hand, which makes the learning process way better and way easier,” Kreuger said.

Dallas told WCPO 9 News he’s excited to improve his game, but he’s also excited to just be a kid in a bowling alley.

“It’s just a blessing to be with other kids and have something do over the summer,” Dallas said.

The program is being funded by asset forfeiture money from the Cincinnati Police Department. Other sponsors include Cincinnati Public Schools, The Blue Line foundation and Brunswick Bowling.

If you’d like to donate, you can text the word bowl to 513-647-0700. You can also call Mitchell at 513-368-1213.