Police: Dead body found alongside of I-71/-I-75 northbound near 12th and Pike Street exit in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — I-71/I-75 Northbound is closed at the 12th and Pike Street exit in Kenton County after a dead body was found along the side of the highway.

Covington police said they were called for the report of a non-responsive person on the side of the road at the 190.1-mile marker. When officers arrived they located a dead man lying against the barrier, investigators said in a press release.

Both directions of I-71/I-75 were shut down near the cut in the hill for some time but the southbound lanes are now open.

The incident is causing a major back-up on the Brent Spence.

Photo by: OHGO

WCPO has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.