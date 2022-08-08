Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton County

Actions

Police: Dead body found alongside of I-71/-I-75 northbound near 12th and Pike Street exit in Kenton County

Expect heavy delays
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Brent Spence Backup.PNG
Kenton County before Pike Street exit.PNG
Posted at 7:50 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 08:03:33-04

KENTON COUNTY, Ky.  — I-71/I-75 Northbound is closed at the 12th and Pike Street exit in Kenton County after a dead body was found along the side of the highway.

Covington police said they were called for the report of a non-responsive person on the side of the road at the 190.1-mile marker. When officers arrived they located a dead man lying against the barrier, investigators said in a press release.

Both directions of I-71/I-75 were shut down near the cut in the hill for some time but the southbound lanes are now open.

The incident is causing a major back-up on the Brent Spence.

Brent Spence Backup.PNG

WCPO has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
It's a boy: Fiona has a baby brother 19-year-old dies in Adams County ATV crash OSHP: 1 dead after car driven into Ohio River in Pierce Township

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.