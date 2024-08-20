'We want to provide closure': Meet the volunteer crews recovering bodies from the Ohio River

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A group of volunteers dedicated to protecting people in the water in and around Boone County recovered two bodies in the Ohio River in less than 24 hours Friday and Saturday.

Danielle Gronefeld is one of the Boone County Water Rescue crew members who responded to the body found Saturday along Ohio's banks below the old B&O Freight Station.

"We want to honor that person and make sure they get back to their family members," Gronefeld said.

When we asked why she helps recover bodies from the river, Gronefeld said she grew up boating and wanted to find a way to give back to others.

Investigators at the Hamilton County Coroner's Office hadn't identified the body Gronefeld helped recover, and the Campbell County Coroner's office was still working Monday to identify another body found in the middle of the river Friday.

A Campbell County Coroner's Office representative said the body was of a man aged 19-25 with no identifying marks. The office was working with missing persons and analyzing fingerprints to make a positive ID.

Sgt. Donny Shuckman with Boone County Water Rescue said while it wasn't clear foul play was involved in either death, it was important to be thorough in their work in case a criminal investigation is necessary.

"We want to provide closure," Shuckman said.

While he didn't know how either person died, Shuckman said there are several common causes of death along the Ohio River.

He showed WCPO several homeless encampments upriver from where the second body was recovered and said there was a chance the person was unhoused and got caught in debris sitting below the water's surface.

"It's been hot out," Shuckman said. "The river is hot and everything so someone could have been out in the river just taking a little swim."

He said barge mooring cables, floating trees, trash and more can easily ensnare people who can't see it.

As a diver, Shuckman said there's no way to know what you're swimming next to in the Ohio.

"We're lucky if we have two, three inches of visibility so you can't see your hand in front of your face," he said.

Shuckman also said the bodies could have been people who went overboard without a life jacket.

Gronefeld said the cause of death didn't matter for the volunteers with Boone County Water Rescue who wanted to help recover the remains with dignity.

"It's a way to give back," she said. "We can give closure to families in those unfortunate situations, but we can also be out here to help people in those times of need."

Shuckman said those with information that could help identify the bodies should contact Campbell County Dispatch or Cincinnati Police.

He said with Riverfest beginning in September, the water rescue crews would be out on the Ohio in force to remind boaters of the importance of life jackets and laws requiring them to stock one for every person on board.