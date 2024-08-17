CFD: Body found in Ohio River near Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI — A body was found Saturday morning in the Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire District Chief Greg Martin said.

Martin said the body was found on the Cincinnati side of the river near the Brent Spence Bridge, but Boone County Water Rescue initially was involved. Boone County officials then asked CFD for resources.

Martin said the Hamilton County Coroner's Office was called to the scene alongside the CSI unit.

CFD has not identified the person found, the cause of their death or how they ended up in the river.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.