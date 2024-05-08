Walton mayor resigns for the second time in less than 2 months

WALTON, Ky. — Walton Kentucky's mayor resigned Tuesday night for the second time in just two months.

Gabe Brown hand-wrote his resignation on a U.S. Bank envelope and it was submitted during a city council session closed to the public.

Brown wrote, "I quit. I'll turn my keys in when I clear out my office this week" on the envelope.

This city's attorney Bryce Rhoades said his resignation is effective immediately.

City Councilmember Dan Martin said it will be finalized during Thursday's board meeting.

Brown first resigned on March 27 during a council meeting. During that same meeting, the council unanimously passed a resolution to censure him for misuse of public property.

The resolution stated Brown “used a city plow truck to clear the parking log of private business outside of City limits. For his efforts, Mayor Brown received payment both monetarily and in goods.”

The resolution also said Brown used a city car to drive to an event in Bowling Green, KY and didn’t return the car when he came back.

"We're investigating everything. Every financial charge the city has issued in the past year. We've been doing a full financial audit," Martin said. "I believe we found everything. This is not a seven-year record of mistakes."

Brown can't rescind his resignation letter this time because there is no date.

Walton has 30 days to fill the mayor's seat. Martin said the appointed person must be a city resident but that he is willing to listen to anyone who wants the job.

As of Tuesday, no one had expressed interest.

A full report will be released next Tuesday.