Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyWalton

Actions

Walton mayor resigns for the second time in less than 2 months

Gabe Brown submitted his handwritten resignation letter on a U.S. Bank envelope during a city council session closed to the public.
Walton mayor resigns
Walton mayor resigns
Posted at 11:37 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 11:55:10-04

WALTON, Ky. — Walton Kentucky's mayor resigned Tuesday night for the second time in just two months.

Gabe Brown hand-wrote his resignation on a U.S. Bank envelope and it was submitted during a city council session closed to the public.

Brown wrote, "I quit. I'll turn my keys in when I clear out my office this week" on the envelope.

This city's attorney Bryce Rhoades said his resignation is effective immediately.

City Councilmember Dan Martin said it will be finalized during Thursday's board meeting.

Brown first resigned on March 27 during a council meeting. During that same meeting, the council unanimously passed a resolution to censure him for misuse of public property.

The resolution stated Brown “used a city plow truck to clear the parking log of private business outside of City limits. For his efforts, Mayor Brown received payment both monetarily and in goods.”

The resolution also said Brown used a city car to drive to an event in Bowling Green, KY and didn’t return the car when he came back.

"We're investigating everything. Every financial charge the city has issued in the past year. We've been doing a full financial audit," Martin said. "I believe we found everything. This is not a seven-year record of mistakes."

Brown can't rescind his resignation letter this time because there is no date.

Walton has 30 days to fill the mayor's seat. Martin said the appointed person must be a city resident but that he is willing to listen to anyone who wants the job.

As of Tuesday, no one had expressed interest.

A full report will be released next Tuesday.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
Landslide near Mount Adams caused brief closure of Columbia Parkway KSP: Man arrested, charged for offenses related to child sexual exploitation Woman who fell and died at Ohio Stadium during OSU graduation identified

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.