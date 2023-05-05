Sheriff: 17-year-old stabs man after dog gets loose, knocks over a child

WALTON, Ky. — A teen was arrested Thursday evening and charged with stabbing a man after the man's dog got loose and knocked over a child, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Deer Trace Drive in Walton. There, they found a 33-year-old with a stab wound to the stomach.

He was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Also at the scene was a 17-year-old boy and another adult man. Both were detained, the sheriff's office said.

Through their investigation, deputies said the 33-year-old man's puppy got loose outside and knocked over a young child. That child's mother than confronted the man and they argued. While arguing, the teen — who is related to the mother — stepped into the argument with a knife, and he stabbed the man in the stomach, police said.

The other adult man only separated the teen and the man who was stabbed, police said. That man was released and faces no criminal charges.

The teen, however, was charged with one count of assault. He was arrested and transported to the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

READ MORE:

'Brandy helped save my life and hundreds of others': Loved ones mourn West Price Hill mother shot and killed

16-year-old blamed for inciting group violence at Hamilton County youth center will stay there

Man convicted of manslaughter back under arrest after skipping his sentencing hearing