Lockdown lifted at Walton-Verona Independent Schools' Walton campus, suspect apprehended

WALTON, Ky. — Students and staff at Walton-Verona Independent Schools' Walton campus are no longer under lockdown after a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Matt Baker said the campus initiated lockdown protocol at around 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious person on school property.

Just before 10 a.m., Baker said the Boone County Sheriff's Office took the suspect into custody and the lockdown was lifted.

"All students and staff are safe, and normal school operations have resumed," Baker said.

Baker said the suspect was believed to have been using the parking lot to cut through to a nearby neighborhood street.

"At no time were students in immediate danger, and we followed all safety procedures as outlined in our emergency protocols," said Baker.

The sheriff's office has not released any information on the suspect at this time.

