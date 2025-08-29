After 2 deputies shot, Boone County Sheriff's Office explains process of serving warrant to Walton man

WALTON, Ky. — Two Boone County deputies will soon be discharged from the hospital after they were shot while serving a felony warrant in Walton Thursday night.

The sheriff's office said deputies went to 39-year-old Justin Chapman's apartment at Towne Creek Crossing at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday to serve a warrant regarding overdue child support. After around 30 minutes, deputies breached Chapman's door and began to enter when Major Philip Ridgell said they were met with "heavy gunfire."

Two deputies were shot and taken to UC Medical Center. Ridgell said both had positive prognoses and are expected to be discharged "sooner or later." Officials later learned Chapman, who had barricaded himself inside the home, had died by self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While updating us on the investigation Friday afternoon, Ridgell also further explained the process for Boone County deputies serving felony warrants and answered questions about this particular case.

Did officials speak with Chapman before breaching his door?

Ridgell said Chapman had spoken with deputies when they first arrived at his apartment. However, Ridgell said he did not open the door and no efforts to get him out worked.

"This wasn't a situation where we arrived, breached the door and forced our way in just like that," Ridgell said. "Our guys exercised some discretion, tried to talk him out, tried to communicate with him. He just was unwilling to do that, and then the next steps took place."

Why were deputies serving his warrant at night?

For a variety of reasons, Ridgell said.

He said serving warrants at night gives deputies a stronger likelihood of locating suspects at their home. Additionally, he said suspects cannot see them coming in the same way they might if deputies arrived in broad daylight.

Had deputies tried to contact Chapman previously?

Ridgell said the warrant had been active "for some time." Deputies had previously tried to execute a warrant for Chapman "several months ago" and were unsuccessful, he said.

What is a flagrant nonsupport warrant?

Kentucky state law defines flagrant nonsupport as when someone has an arrearage of $2,500 or more, six consecutive months without payment of support or has a dependent that has been placed in "destitute circumstances."

It is a Class D felony in Kentucky.

Ridgell said the process of obtaining a warrant for flagrant nonsupport is not as traditional as it would be for other criminal charges as child support is handled through Family Court. However, he said the process of serving the warrant is the same as others.