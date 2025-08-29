Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Large police, SWAT presence near Kroger Marketplace in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to an area near the Kroger Marketplace in Walton, Kentucky.

Our crews responded to the parking lot of the Kroger Marketplace on Chestnut Drive late Thursday night, spotting SWAT, fire and police units from Boone County, Fort Mitchell, Florence and more.

At this time, police have not provided any information on what happened. However, a witness told us they believe an incident started at a nearby apartment complex.

State Rep. TJ Roberts, who represents part of Boone County, shared a post on social media saying "Please join me in lifting up our Boone County Sheriff's Office in prayer tonight. These are Boone County's best."

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

