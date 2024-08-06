Watch Now
1 man dead after crash on Dixie Highway in Walton, Boone County Sheriff's Office says

WALTON, Ky. — One man is dead after he was found trapped under his truck at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Walton Tuesday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to Dixie Highway near Logistics Boulevard just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a 2003 Ford F-150 on the side of the road with a man trapped underneath. The man, determined to be deceased, was identified as 34-year-old Lance E. Mathews.

During their investigation, the sheriff's office said deputies discovered Mathews had texted his girlfriend that he was "going on a drive" and had communicated with her up until where the accident occurred at around 11:45 p.m.

Officials said alcohol and distracted driving are being considered as contributing factors to the crash.

