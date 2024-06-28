Union fire captain dies after two-year battle with lung cancer; procession to be held Saturday

UNION, Ky. — Family, friends and firefighters in Northern Kentucky are gathering after a longtime Union firefighter died last week.

Captain Travis Ransom with the Union Fire Protection District (UFPD) passed away June 21 after a two-year battle with lung cancer. He was 49.

According to Ransom's obituary, he leaves behind his wife, Lisa, and three children, Hunter, Hannah and Kayleigh.

The UFPD announced Ransom's death on social media, saying he was "a great friend, tremendous leader, mentor and officer."

During his time with the UFPD, Ransom held many roles, including fire inspector, paramedic, lieutenant, captain and, most recently, training captain.

Outside of his work with UFPD, Ransom was a U.S. Air Force veteran, where he began his firefighting career. According to his obituary, after he was honorably discharged in 1997, he held a firefighting position with CVG Airport for 20 years before retiring in 2017.

"Travis had a passion for firefighting and mentoring young firefighters," his obituary reads. "He loved his profession, his community, and his country. He was truly an American hero."

A public visitation is being held for Ransom from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Covington. A public mass service being held directly after in the church at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, the UFPD is holding a funeral procession beginning at 9:30 a.m. at UFPD Station 71, which is located at 9611 US-42 in Union. The procession will travel north on US-42 to Dixie Highway before ending at Highland Cemetery, which is located at 2167 Dixie Highway.

The UFPD is encouraging all to line the procession route in support of Ransom's family.

It's unclear when the procession will end, but portions of US-42 and Dixie Highway through Union, Florence, Erlanger, Crestview Hills and Fort Mitchell will see traffic delays.