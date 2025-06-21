Man shot by police in Union SWAT standoff discharged from hospital, charged with attempted murder

UNION, Ky. — The man accused of opening fire on a landscaping crew near his home in Union, leading to a SWAT standoff in which he was shot, has been discharged from the hospital and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a release Bader M. Jibrini was discharged from UC Medical Center one week after he was shot by police during a standoff at his home on Saunders Lane in the Triple Crown subdivision.

Deputies were first called to his home at around noon June 12 after receiving a report that Jibrini shot at a landscaping crew that parked near his home. When officials arrived, they said Jibrini began shooting at them. He eventually surrendered and was taken to UC Medical Center when officials learned he had been shot in the chest during an exchange with law enforcement.

WATCH: Our report from the SWAT standoff on June 12

KSP investigating after man hospitalized following SWAT standoff

When he was discharged from the hospital, Cincinnati police arrested him on a warrant obtained by detectives from the Boone County Sheriff's Office. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and seven counts of attempted murder of a first responder.

Jibrini will remain at the Hamilton County Justice Center, pending extradition, on a $100 million cash bond.