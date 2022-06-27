UNION, Ky. — Cincinnati Children's plans to build a multi-million dollar medical facility in Northern Kentucky, the health care provider announced Monday.

The medical facility will be located in the City of Union in Boone County. In a news release, Cincinnati Children's said the 25,000 square foot medical facility would feature a primary care clinic, which includes integrated behavioral health counselors, and a lab to help speed test results. The new location will also help improve access to specialty care.

This combination of primary and specialty care will make the medical facility the "first-of-its-kind" in Northern Kentucky for Cincinnati Children's, the news release said.

“We’re making this investment so that the children of Northern Kentucky can receive world-class healthcare even closer to their homes,” said Dr. Steve Davis, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s. “While the focus will be on primary care, we will also offer a variety of subspecialty care options.”

The medical facility will be located in the new Union Promenade between US 42 and Old Union Road.

Cincinnati Children's will invest $10 million into the facility. The design will allow Cincinnati Children's to expand the facility in the future.

Construction is set to begin in 2023 and Cincinnati Children's expects to start seeing patients at the facility by 2024.

The medical facility will be a part of the Union Promenade mixed-use development. The $150 million development will span 61.8 acres and will feature a walkable commercial district of office space, retail shops and restaurants, including a collaboration between Braxton Brewing and Graeter's. It will also house single-family and multifamily homes.

“Cincinnati Children’s will be an important part of Union Promenade, enabling families with children to receive the highest-quality medical care right in our own community,” Mayor Larry Solomon said. “The City Commission is committed to maintaining the small-town appeal of Union while ensuring that we provide access to such vital services.”