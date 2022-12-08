Braxton going back to where it all began with planned Union, Ky. location

UNION, Ky. — Just around the corner and a few blocks up from the garage in which the brewery was born, Braxton's new Union, Ky. location is anticipated to open in 2023.

The space won't just be occupied by the Braxton Taproom, however — the property will house a trifecta of Tri-State favorites.

Alongside the brewery, Graeters and Dewey's Pizza will also move in, centered around a green space and beer garden, according to a press release from Braxton.

"We're excited about our collaboration in Union," said Chip Graeter, chief of retail operations at the family-owned ice cream company, in a press release. "For Graeter's Ice Cream the scoop shop experience has always been a special way for people to enjoy our ice cream. Working with two other brands that put the same emphasis on guest experience in a privilege."

The development was announced in Union Mayor Larry Solomon's State of the Union announcement in June, but at that time it was only known that a food retailer would join Graeter's and Braxton.

Per the mayor's release, Richard Graeter purchased the land — which is near Kroger and Wings and Rings in Union — and is selling half of it to Braxton. Solomon said then that, despite Braxton's Union roots, the development was almost built in Indianapolis instead.

"They were deciding between Union and Indianapolis," Solomon said in June. "All I can say is that it is nice that Richard Graeter is my Masonic Lodge Brother and good friend."

Braxton and Graeter's are not strangers to collaborating with one another: The companies have teamed up for multiple seasonal beer concoctions, including a key lime pie-flavored ale and a black raspberry chip milk stout.

The addition of Dewey's provides a dining option for those already treating themselves to the Taproom, beer garden or a little ice cream.

"We love working with like-minded brands that embrace our communities in much the same way as we do," said Chuck Lipp, president of Dewey's Pizza, in a press release.

Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO of Braxton, said the new location is less than 100 yards from the garage in which they brewed their first beers. In the new location, guests will be able to spot odes to the brand's roots, the press release said.