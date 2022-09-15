Union Township man indicted on multiple sex abuse charges, including seven counts of rape

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Union Township man could spend the rest of his life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve said detectives learned that 47-year-old Charlie B. Theaderman had been forcing a minor female to engage in several different sexual acts. Theaderman is also accused of filming multiple nude female minors.

The prosecutor's office said Theaderman began deleting evidence off his phone while police searched his home. When they seized his phone, detectives found multiple videos and photographs of minors engaging in sexual acts.

Theaderman faces 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts and seven counts of rape. The prosecutor's office said he could be sentenced to 281 years in prison.

Anyone with information on Theaderman is asked to contact the Union Township Police Department at 513-752-1230.

