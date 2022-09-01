Court docs: Man accused of beating and raping woman in Ft. Mitchell hotel 15 years ago

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — After DNA tied him to the case 15 years later, a man has been arrested and faces charges for beating a woman unconscious and raping her, according to court documents.

Ian Angel, 47, was booked into the Kenton County Jail Wednesday after DNA tied him to the rape case, court documents say. He's charged with one count of rape and one count of robbery.

According to court documents, on August 23, 2007, a woman called police around 10:47 p.m. that night and reported she had been robbed and possibly sexually assaulted. She told police she was at the Super 8 Motel in Fort Mitchell, Ky. to perform dances or massage services.

Court documents say Angel contacted the woman requesting one half hour of services for $125, but after the agreed upon time expired he asked for sexual acts. When the woman refused, she told police Angel became angry and began punching her in the face until she was knocked unconscious.

When she woke up, she found around $200 in cash, two cell phones missing and suspected she had been sexually assaulted, court documents say. DNA swabs were taken and submitted to the Kentucky State Police lab for analysis, documents say.

At the time, Ft. Mitchell police suspected Angel after tracking his cell phone records, but officers couldn't find him to interview him or take a DNA sample.

In June, the KSP lab notified officers that a profile match to the DNA from the swabs had been located and was identified as Angel. His DNA was entered into the National DNA Index System after an arrest in Las Vegas in 2011, according to court documents.

Angel is currently in the Kenton County jail on a $100,000 bond.