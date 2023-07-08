OSHP: Child injured in Union Twp. crash that killed 19-year-old has died

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A child who was severely hurt in a Clermont County crash that also killed a 19-year-old has died from their injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The OSHP said a young boy had sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened near Union Township in the early morning hours of July 7. On July 8, OSHP announced the boy died from his injuries.

The crash also killed 19-year-old Haley Denton, who police said was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion northwest when she traveled off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a mailbox and a utility pole before overturning.

The Clermont County Coroner's Office said Denton was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two passengers, a 20-year-old and a child, were injured.

The 20-year-old is in serious condition but is expected to recover, investigators said.

Denton's friends and family grieved Friday, some coming to where the crash happened to create a makeshift memorial.

"It's so sad. You never know what someone's going through or what's going to happen to them," said Marissa Rycek, Denton's friend. "When we drive by here, we want to remember Haley instead of just a bad car accident."

OSHP said this crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has not released any information on what may have caused the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Denton's family with funeral expenses.