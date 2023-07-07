Watch Now
At least 1 person dies in overnight Union Township crash

A portion of Old State Route 74 is closed
Jul 07, 2023
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — At least one person is dead after a crash in Union Township.

It happened late Thursday night, just before midnight, on Old State Route 74 near Stoddard Lane. The roadway is closed between Harrison Drive and Olive Branch Stonelick Drive.

A WCPO crew on the scene said the Clermont County Coroner has arrived at the site of the crash.

Police have not said how many people were involved in the crash.

It is unclear if there were any other injuries.

Investigators have not said when they expect the roadway to reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

