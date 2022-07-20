Man ejected, killed in rollover crash in Highland County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Brown County man is dead after a crash in Highland County Tuesday afternoon, Ohio State Highway Patrol announced.

OSHP's Wilmington Post said a preliminary investigation found 50-year-old Mount Orab resident Jeremy M. Watson failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Danville Road and U.S. 50. Watson hit a Chevy pickup truck driven by David West, 57, of Lynchburg. Both cars traveled off U.S. 50 and overturned.

Watson was ejected from his vehicle. The Highland County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene. Officials said Watson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

West suffered minor injuries.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash. The Highland County Sheriff's Office, Paint Creek Fire and EMS, Lynchburg Fire and EMS, Highland County EMA and ODOT assisted on scene.

READ MORE

Police searching for driver who hit semi-tanker that overturned, closing Brent Spence

Pedestrian killed in Forest Park, driver fled scene

Police: CA man traveled to Hillsboro to meet girl, then took her to TX