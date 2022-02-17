Watch
Man dies after being trapped under trailer at Boone County trucking company

1 dead at Southeastern Freight Lines
WCPO
Southeastern Freight Lines
Posted at 11:51 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 23:51:56-05

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — One person is dead after being trapped under a trailer in Boone County Wednesday night.

Dispatchers said a man died at Southeastern Freight Lines in Independence after he was trapped under a trailer. The man's name has not been released and officials are investigating the situation.

This story will be updated with more information when it is received.

