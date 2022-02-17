Man dies after being trapped under trailer at Boone County trucking company

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — One person is dead after being trapped under a trailer in Boone County Wednesday night.

Dispatchers said a man died at Southeastern Freight Lines in Independence after he was trapped under a trailer. The man's name has not been released and officials are investigating the situation.

This story will be updated with more information when it is received.

READ MORE

Union, Ky. votes down ordinance preventing discrimination against LGBTQ people

'Critical need' for volunteers to review KY foster care cases

Family: Man hospitalized after trying to rescue mother who died in Boone County house fire