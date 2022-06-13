Court docs: TQL employee brought gun to work, searched mass shootings online

UNION TWP., Ohio — A man has been arrested and fired from his job after he allegedly brought a hand gun to work and was seen searching for mass shootings and weapons online, according to Clermont County court documents.

On June 9, Union Township police were called by a manager at TQL to assist in the firing of Vincent Neely, and to escort him off the company's property, court documents say.

Neely "was observed searching on the internet weapons, optics for weapons, historical massacres, mass shootings and different religious things," according to the documents.

When Union Township police arrived at TQL, they asked Neely if he had any weapons on his person and were told he had a gun in his gym bag. Police found and removed a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, say the court documents.

Police said the gun had a fully loaded, 15-round magazine but no round in the chamber.

Police took Neely back to the police station to speak with a mental health professional, the court documents say. Once they arrived at the station, Neely was charged with carrying a gun in a prohibited place, because TQL has signs posted on their doors prohibiting the carrying of a concealed firearm within their building.

Neely is being held in the Clermont County jail under a $50,000 bond.