2 officers injured in Union Township 'neighbor dispute,' dog attack

UNION TWP., Ohio — Two officers were taken to the hospital Saturday after a "neighbor dispute" in Union Township, Union Township police Lt. Josh Hines said.

Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block Clough Pike for a what Hines said was a "neighbor dispute."

There, the officers were attacked by a dog. Hines said the officers discharged their weapons and the dog was fatally shot.

It is unclear if the officers were injured by the dog or if there was also gunfire from someone else at the scene. Hines also did not say if the dog was intentionally released to attack the officers.

One of the officers was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second officer was also treated at the hospital and has already been released, Hines said.

Hines did not say if anyone has been arrested or charged.

The investigation is currently ongoing by the Union Township Police Department.

READ MORE:

Firefighter injured in Westwood fire Friday night

1 injured in early Saturday morning West End crash

One dead, one hospitalized after Dayton, Ky. boat fire