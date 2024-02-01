Teen who attended Boone County school shot to death in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen who previously attended school in Northern Kentucky was shot and killed in Louisville on Monday, according to a report from WDRB.

WDRB reports that the body of 15-year-old Dovia Pernell was found by Louisville Police outside apartments on Patton Court in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. that day, WDRB reported.

"It's always a concern, especially in broad daylight," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell told WDRB. "And before noon is always going to be a concern, especially when it appears to be another senseless death that's happened here."

Barb Brady, communications coordinator for Boone County Schools, said Pernell attended Ockerman Middle School and, later, Accel Academy, an online school within the Boone County district. She was briefly enrolled at Ryle High School, but Brady said Pernell never actually attended the school and was instead enrolled in a different district.

WDRB reported Louisville Metro Police were still working to identify and arrest a suspect in Pernell's murder.

It's unclear how long Pernell attended school in Northern Kentucky, or how long she lived in the region.