Watch
NewsLocal NewsBoone County

Actions

Sheriff: Suspect arrested after brandishing weapon during drug stop

items.[0].image.alt
Boone County Sheriff's Department
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said a suspect during a drug investigation brandished a weapon before fleeing police early Sunday morning.
walton1.jpg
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 13:37:15-04

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly pointing a gun at officers during a drug investigation in Walton, the Boone County Sheriff's department announced Saturday.

Jacob C. Roberts, 24, was arrested after being discharged from University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His arrest comes six days after officials said Roberts brandished a gun the in face of a deputy during a drug investigation on Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton.

Deputies said Roberts fled the scene on foot before another vehicle in the area picked him up and left the area.

Roberts is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and possession of marijuana.

Roberts is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $250,000 cash bond. Officials said he is expected to be extradited to Kentucky soon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!