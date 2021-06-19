Sheriff: Suspect arrested after brandishing weapon during drug stop

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly pointing a gun at officers during a drug investigation in Walton, the Boone County Sheriff's department announced Saturday.

Jacob C. Roberts, 24, was arrested after being discharged from University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His arrest comes six days after officials said Roberts brandished a gun the in face of a deputy during a drug investigation on Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton.

Deputies said Roberts fled the scene on foot before another vehicle in the area picked him up and left the area.

Roberts is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and possession of marijuana.

Roberts is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $250,000 cash bond. Officials said he is expected to be extradited to Kentucky soon.