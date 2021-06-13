Watch
NewsLocal NewsBoone County

Actions

Suspect flees police after altercation during drug investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Boone County Sheriff's Department
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said a suspect during a drug investigation brandished a weapon before fleeing police early Sunday morning.
walton1.jpg
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 14:46:11-04

WALTON, Ky. — Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said a suspect during a drug investigation brandished a weapon before fleeing police early Sunday morning.

Officials said the deputies were dispatched to a drug complaint in the parking lot of 196 Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton just after 4:00 a.m. During the the investigation, deputies said a man exited a vehicle and pointed a handgun in the face of a deputy who then deflected the suspect's hand. Officials said the suspect then pointed the firearm at a sergeant as he fled the scene on foot.

walton2.jpg
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said a suspect during a drug investigation brandished a weapon before fleeing police early Sunday morning.

Deputies said they chased the suspect on foot before another vehicle in the area picked up the suspect. Boone County deputies were unable to pursue the suspect any further.

Officials said no shots were fired during the incident which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!