Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone County

Actions

Sheriff: Bus crashes in Boone County, some students suffered minor injuries

A school bus
Jenny Kane/AP
A school bus
A school bus
Posted

Roughly a dozen students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a school bus crash in Boone County Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Major Philip Ridgell said the crash happened on Hicks Pike near Harrison Way; the bus ran off the road, according to Ridgell.

Ridgell estimated that "approximately 7 kids" were transported to a hospital for treatment, but no one suffered any major injuries.

All other children on the bus were then reunited with their parents at Gray Middle School, Ridgell said.

Ridgell did not provide details about the crash or how it happened; we do not know whether another vehicle was involved.

We have reached out to Boone County Schools for any information on the crash.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
Inmate at Lebanon prison given max sentence after killing another inmate in 2023 City announces 2027 plans for new round of Cincinnati Southern Railway funds HCSO: 5-year-old girl hospitalized after accidental shooting in Silverton

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good Morning Tri-State welcomes Frank Marzullo! Starting Monday at 4:30AM