Sheriff: Bus crashes in Boone County, some students suffered minor injuries

Roughly a dozen students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a school bus crash in Boone County Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Major Philip Ridgell said the crash happened on Hicks Pike near Harrison Way; the bus ran off the road, according to Ridgell.

Ridgell estimated that "approximately 7 kids" were transported to a hospital for treatment, but no one suffered any major injuries.

All other children on the bus were then reunited with their parents at Gray Middle School, Ridgell said.

Ridgell did not provide details about the crash or how it happened; we do not know whether another vehicle was involved.

We have reached out to Boone County Schools for any information on the crash.