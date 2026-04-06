Sheriff: 16-year-old dies after vehicle crashed, overturned in Boone County

HEBRON, Ky. — A 16-year-old boy has died after the vehicle he was in crashed and overturned on Bullittsville Road in Hebron late Sunday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched at around 10:34 p.m. for the crash.

The investigation has so far shown that a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2015 Honda Accord along Bullittsville Road when he failed to negotiate a sharp right-hand curve in the road. The teen crossed the center line before over-correcting and driving off the right side of the roadway.

The car hit several trees before overturning and coming to a rest on its top, the sheriff's office said.

During the crash, 16-year-old Zachary Snyder, from Burlington, was ejected from the car and ultimately became trapped under it; the sheriff's office said he was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman in the back seat were able to get out of the car on their own, as did the 17-year-old driver, the sheriff's office said. All three were taken to area hospitals with injuries the sheriff's office said were not life-threatening.

The sheriff's office said its preliminary investigation has indicated that speed was a contributing factor in the crash; also, neither the driver nor Snyder were wearing seat belts at the time.

Bullittsville Road was closed for hours, until around 3 a.m. Monday morning, while the sheriff's office investigated. The crash is still under investigation.

The sheriff's office hasn't said whether the driver will face any charges for the crash.