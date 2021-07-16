Watch
NewsLocal NewsBoone County

Actions

Sheriff: One killed, one injured in north I-75 crash in Walton

items.[0].image.alt
OH GO
One person is dead and another injured after an overnight crash on I-75 shut down all northbound lanes for seven hours Friday morning.
Crash1.jfif
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 09:27:42-04

WALTON, Ky. — One person is dead and another injured after an overnight crash on I-75 in Walton shut down all northbound lanes for at least seven hours Friday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's office, a tow truck traveling north on I-75 near Walton struck the back of a tractor-trailer around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

David Matthews Jr., a passenger of the tow truck, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead. The driver of the tow truck was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The highway has since reopened and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.