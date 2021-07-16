Sheriff: One killed, one injured in north I-75 crash in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — One person is dead and another injured after an overnight crash on I-75 in Walton shut down all northbound lanes for at least seven hours Friday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's office, a tow truck traveling north on I-75 near Walton struck the back of a tractor-trailer around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

David Matthews Jr., a passenger of the tow truck, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead. The driver of the tow truck was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The highway has since reopened and the investigation is ongoing.