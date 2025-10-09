Police searching for missing Florence teen

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert Wednesday for a missing 13-year-old girl from Florence.

Police said Lucy Strittholt was last seen at Ockerman Middle School as school was dismissing for the day Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, Strittholt has a developmental delay and may not react "as one may expect of a 13-year-old."

Strittholt is not believed to be a danger to herself or others, the sheriff's office said.

She was last seen at school wearing a purple jacket with a black undershirt, blue jeans with yellow and white flower designs and black tennis shoes. She also had a pink and black backpack, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who knows where Strittholt is is asked to call 911 immediately.