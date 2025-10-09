Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone County

Actions

Police searching for missing Florence teen

Lucy Strittholt
Provided by Boone County Sheriff's Office
Lucy Strittholt
Posted
and last updated

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert Wednesday for a missing 13-year-old girl from Florence.

Police said Lucy Strittholt was last seen at Ockerman Middle School as school was dismissing for the day Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, Strittholt has a developmental delay and may not react "as one may expect of a 13-year-old."

Strittholt is not believed to be a danger to herself or others, the sheriff's office said.

She was last seen at school wearing a purple jacket with a black undershirt, blue jeans with yellow and white flower designs and black tennis shoes. She also had a pink and black backpack, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who knows where Strittholt is is asked to call 911 immediately.

Today As It Happened

More local news:
Families of homicide victims urge change to aid grieving loved ones left behind 'Our livelihood' | Ohio farmer worries beef costs could put him out of business Century-old instrument returns to Cincinnati on New Orleans steamboat

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Good Morning Tri-State, weekdays from 4:30-7AM!