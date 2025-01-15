Northern Kentucky legislator proposes resolution to name portion of highway after Donald Trump

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration, one of Kentucky's newest lawmakers is pushing to put Trump's name on a local highway.

State Rep. TJ Roberts is sponsoring House Joint Resolution 8, legislation that would direct the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to designate a portion of Kentucky Route 18 in Boone County as the "President Donald J. Trump Highway."

The legislation was introduced in the House Committee on Committees Jan. 7.

"The idea largely came just from me going to my constituents' doors and talking with them, and so many of them are just astonished by the accomplishments that President Trump has made for America and for Kentucky," Roberts told WCPO.

Roberts, a Republican representing part of Boone County, said he believes he has never seen a more "America-first" president in his lifetime.

"I hope it sets a precedent for other states to adopt it as well," Roberts said.

The Boone County Democratic Party said in a statement on social media they believe it is "inappropriate" to name any public infrastructure after living individuals — "especially when there are countless unsung heroes in our own community who have made lasting contributions to our society."

"We encourage our leaders to consider the needs of our community and to use their time and resources wisely in ways that will foster unity and progress," the party said.

Roberts said the party's response shows "how out of touch the Boone County Democrats are."

"The opponents of Donald Trump in Boone County could double tomorrow, and Donald Trump would still win," he said.

Roberts told us he hopes this legislation has legs as Republicans have a supermajority in both the Kentucky House and Senate.

"I suspect if this comes to a vote on the floor, it will pass easily," said Roberts.