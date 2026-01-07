Lane closures, rolling roadblocks start Wednesday on Carroll Cropper Bridge

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A lane will be closed and drivers may encounter rolling roadblocks along the Carroll Cropper Bridge beginning Wednesday, according to an announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

Starting Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., the right lane of I-275 will be closed starting near the Petersburg exit, which is the Idlewild Bypass/KY 3608 exit, KYTC said.

During that closure, a contractor will work on completing the final rigging components for a work platform that will be used during the zone painting project.

That lane should reopen each day by 3 p.m., KYTC said.

That same closure will happen again Thursday morning.

Crews will also conduct rolling roadblocks starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday night into Thursday morning; those roadblocks will impact the eastbound portion of the bridge.

Each rolling roadblock is expected to last around 15 minutes and will likely slow traffic on I-275 near the bridge. The roadblocks are happening so crews can safely finish joint sealing work on the bridge.

If weather permits, that work will be done by 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

KYTC advised drivers who rely on the Carroll Cropper Bridge to expect delays while this work is happening.

Eastbound lane closures on the Carroll Cropper Bridge are expected to continue into March, KYTC told us.

The extended eastbound lane restriction will allow contractors to focus on painting sections of the bridge's new steel, which will protect against rust. KYTC officials previously called the zone painting project a necessary safety precaution.

The nearly 50-year-old connector between Kentucky and Indiana, over the Ohio River, has been under repair since January 2025. Lane restrictions began in December 2024 in anticipation of expansion joint and floor beam repairs to the bridge. The repairs became necessary when engineers discovered deterioration in some of the bridge's steel.

Crews finished T-1 steel repairs to the bridge this past summer and expansion joint repairs in the fall.