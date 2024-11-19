'It just takes time' | Boone Co. crews increase preparations for winter driving ahead of season's first snow

BURLINGTON, Ky. — The winter months are approaching fast, and so are some people's anxieties about driving in winter weather.

Boone County officials say they're prepared to keep you and your family safe on the road during the upcoming winter months. This week's forecast, specifically for Thursday, is showing the Tri-State's first chances of snow accumulation.

Michael Martin, a supervisor with Boone County Public Services, said he's getting his team ready.

"We talk about what they need to do, what they need to prepare for and go over all the policies and everything," Martin said.

On Tuesday, crews prepped equipment, including plow trucks, and familiarized themselves with their routes.

RELATED | A La Niña winter is coming: Here's what you can expect in Cincinnati

Martin says prep happens year-round and not just during the winter months. One thing they always have is salt.

WCPO 9 News

Martin said there is 7,000 tons worth of salt inside Boone County's salt dome.

"Salt's not cheap, this year, I mean, you're $84 a ton, so you're $40, $50,000 just to fight one storm just in salt," Martin said.

The job isn't easy. Martin said it can take five hours to salt county roads just once. He also said that it can take 12-15 hours to plow.

With that in mind, Martin asks for patience from drivers this winter.

"Residents need to understand we're working as best we can, but it just takes time. We've got about a thousand miles of roads we need to cover," Martin said.