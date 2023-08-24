Student removed from Connor High after allegedly making verbal threat

HEBRON, Ky. — A student has been removed from Conner High School after they allegedly made a verbal threat while in a classroom, according to an email sent from school principal Andy Wyckoff to parents Thursday.

According to the email, local law enforcement was also made aware of the threat the student made.

Wyckoff wrote the student was taken out of class and later removed from the building, per procedures outlined in a Boone County Schools Terroristic Threat letter that was also sent to parents.

In that letter, the district says school district officials will pursue legal charges for felony terroristic threats; the district did not specifically say whether the student in this case will face criminal charges.

"Unfortunately, in recent years, Kentucky's P-12 schools have experienced an escalation of terroristic threats being made by students with intent to do harm to either other students or school staff members," reads the Terroristic Threat letter. "Plainly stated, these are threats being made to shoot people or detonate bombs with lethal intent. Kentucky schools experienced terroristic threats that caused widespread fear throughout the school's community and resulted in total disruption to the education process."

During the 2022/2023 school year, an online petition circulated to call for the removal of a student who returned to class at Conner High School after a one-year expulsion for making a threat.

In November 2021, when that student was an eighth grader, a school resource officer found a notebook belonging to the student containing targeted threats to several other students — including the school principal's son.

The student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening at the time.